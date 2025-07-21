4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $123.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.92 and a 1 year high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 32.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

