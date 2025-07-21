The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lessened by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,940 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 742.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,640 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $237,280,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

