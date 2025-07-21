PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 1.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $76.23 and last traded at $75.06. 2,965,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,852,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.17.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

