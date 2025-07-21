iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 15.7% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $630.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $635.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $632.58.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

