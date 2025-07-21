Miller Financial Services LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Miller Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for about 1.4% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,320 shares of company stock valued at $117,592,485 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $475.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $474.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.80 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.