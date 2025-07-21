Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $35,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.