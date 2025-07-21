Miller Financial Services LLC Sells 95 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Miller Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,815.17. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE MA opened at $552.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $567.30 and its 200-day moving average is $548.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.90.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

