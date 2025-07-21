Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $328,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,016,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 207,484 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $206.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day moving average of $197.05. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

