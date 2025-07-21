1776 Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 61,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.52.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $352.46. 381,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,677. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.02.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

