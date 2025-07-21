Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 88,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 35,655 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 773.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

In related news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,429.16. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,869,765.20. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,705,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $108.97 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

