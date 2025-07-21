Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $206.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

