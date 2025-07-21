The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Raised by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,107,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $649.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $706.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $726.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

