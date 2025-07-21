OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $227.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.73. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America began coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.88.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

