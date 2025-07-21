Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $15.41 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 141,137 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.12.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.43. 10,281,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,970,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $33.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

