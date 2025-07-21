Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Issues Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance
Shares of PEBK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.62. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PEBK
About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.
