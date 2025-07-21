Critical Survey: Airbnb (ABNB) versus The Competition

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Airbnb to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 22.60% 30.91% 10.74% Airbnb Competitors -115.17% -63.58% -9.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airbnb and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $11.10 billion $2.65 billion 34.97 Airbnb Competitors $4.00 billion $328.73 million 32.92

Risk and Volatility

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Airbnb is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Airbnb has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbnb’s rivals have a beta of 0.65, indicating that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Airbnb and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 5 17 13 2 2.32 Airbnb Competitors 538 1580 3026 50 2.50

Airbnb presently has a consensus target price of $141.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 11.71%. Given Airbnb’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airbnb has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Airbnb beats its rivals on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

