First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) versus Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Critical Survey

First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get First Bancorp of Indiana alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Great Southern Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Great Southern Bancorp $226.53 million 3.12 $61.81 million $5.87 10.49

Great Southern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Profitability

This table compares First Bancorp of Indiana and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A Great Southern Bancorp 19.18% 11.24% 1.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Bancorp of Indiana and Great Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 0.00 Great Southern Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $60.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.76%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Summary

Great Southern Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits. It also accepts various business deposit accounts including commercial, business, small business, and community first checking accounts; lending services comprising relationship bankers; commercial real estate, equipment, owner occupied and investment real estate financing, as well as working capital line of credit, business loans, and small business administration. In addition, the company provides treasury management, online banking, merchant services, remote capture, and debit and credit card services. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, such as automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and merchant banking services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.