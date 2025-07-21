HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $220.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.