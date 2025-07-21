Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in EOG Resources by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 89,521 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $117.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The firm has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America cut their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

