Susquehanna Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $26.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.06% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $219.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 182.81% and a negative return on equity of 127.53%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $17,909,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,082,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,801 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10,038.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,109,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,945,000 after buying an additional 1,098,284 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,370,000 after buying an additional 641,915 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,269,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 512,035 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.