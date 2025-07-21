Aire Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.33.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $413.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $419.90. The stock has a market cap of $194.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

