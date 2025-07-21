DA Davidson Raises Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $29.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,364. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.