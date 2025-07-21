GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,366 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,622,000 after purchasing an additional 98,034 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period.

NYSE GEV opened at $575.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.31. The company has a market capitalization of $156.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $589.44.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $522.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GE Vernova from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.88.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

