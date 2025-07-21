Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,369 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $55,049,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 59,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,079.79. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

