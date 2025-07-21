Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 730,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,693. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

