FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Cut by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 781.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,138 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $227.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,742. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.25.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

