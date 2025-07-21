Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,113.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $518.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research set a $566.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.86.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

