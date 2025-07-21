Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 296 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 217.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,580,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $377,169,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Medtronic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $174,329,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $139,869,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $89.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

