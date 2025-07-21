Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $168.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.18.

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,849,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,932,307 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

