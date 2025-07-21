Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 509 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,258 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $90.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $97.72. The company has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC set a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

