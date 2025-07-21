4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 722,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,086,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,015,000 after purchasing an additional 442,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 338,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.06. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

