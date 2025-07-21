4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,779 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.55.

NYSE PFE opened at $24.46 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $139.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

