4WEALTH Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

4WEALTH Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.6% during the first quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 213.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,873,000 after buying an additional 981,083 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $163.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

