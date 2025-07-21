Peterson Wealth Services Sells 134 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Peterson Wealth Services reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Allan Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $240,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 172.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,273 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 67.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $95.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $97.50.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,878,688.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,310,499.99. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the sale, the director owned 105,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

