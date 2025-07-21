Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $2,416,000. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 8,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $107.87 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

