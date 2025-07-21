Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $13.31 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 3,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $197.26 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.85, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.16.

Get Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $19,866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,356,888.56. This trade represents a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,734.65. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.