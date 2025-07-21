Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,158 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,655,000 after purchasing an additional 384,888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 659,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,146,000 after acquiring an additional 151,307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $284.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

