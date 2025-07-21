Big Rock Brewery (BRBMF) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

Volatility & Risk

Big Rock Brewery has a beta of -0.63, indicating that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Rock Brewery’s competitors have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Brewery $31.65 million -$9.83 million -0.71 Big Rock Brewery Competitors $9.41 billion $869.03 million 22.54

Big Rock Brewery’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Big Rock Brewery. Big Rock Brewery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Big Rock Brewery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Big Rock Brewery and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Brewery -22.59% -56.74% -22.61% Big Rock Brewery Competitors 4.89% 7.40% 4.06%

Summary

Big Rock Brewery competitors beat Big Rock Brewery on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Big Rock Brewery

(Get Free Report)

Big Rock Brewery Inc. produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands. It also provides apparel and accessories, including jackets, headwear, sweaters, glassware, belt buckles, and coolers. The company sells its products to provincial liquor boards, grocery stores, on-premise and contract manufacturing customers; and through premises owned and/or operated by the Corporation, Big Rock's retail location and online through various e-commerce platforms. website, and third-party delivery services. Big Rock Brewery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.