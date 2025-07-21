Head to Head Review: Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) & Its Peers

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 14.52% 12.51% 6.95% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors 11.42% 18.05% 10.97%

Risk and Volatility

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

19.3% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina $767.70 million $169.19 million 12.73 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors $11.16 billion $1.27 billion 5.46

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 0 0 4 0 3.00 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors 379 1825 2064 66 2.42

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina currently has a consensus target price of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 38.38%. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies have a potential upside of 21.29%. Given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina rivals beat Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Intercement Trading E Inversiones Argentina Sociedad Limitada.

