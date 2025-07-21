Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Trimmed by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $284.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

