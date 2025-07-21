Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 2% on Analyst Upgrade

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.39. Approximately 24,028,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 83,331,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

F has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.37.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after purchasing an additional 55,576,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after buying an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,078,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $830,662,000 after buying an additional 2,089,127 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after buying an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,993 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.