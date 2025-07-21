PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,591 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.99 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.06.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.