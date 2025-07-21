Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 771 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $630.67 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $632.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.82.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

