Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 1,039 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $157.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.20. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The company has a market cap of $255.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.