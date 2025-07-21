Promising Blockchain Stocks To Watch Today – July 20th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Bit Origin, BTCS, Core Scientific, and Globant are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves blockchain technology—whether that’s developing distributed?ledger platforms, operating cryptocurrency mining services, or embedding blockchain solutions in finance, supply chains, and beyond. By buying these stocks, investors gain equity exposure to the growth potential of decentralized networks and digital?asset ecosystems within traditional markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.30. 9,671,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,370,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.95. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $251.60.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 54,782,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,884,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 4.57. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. The company had a trading volume of 55,521,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,533,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 6.04. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

BTOG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,425,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,645,271. Bit Origin has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

BTCS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,031,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,271. BTCS has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $153.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,730,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,021,424. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 6.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of GLOB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.28. 1,008,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. Globant has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

