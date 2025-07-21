Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $215,000 Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. cut its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 3M by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,619 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,110,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in 3M by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in 3M by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,708,000 after purchasing an additional 837,226 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

3M Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $153.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $101.77 and a 12-month high of $164.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. 3M’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

