SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $311.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $217.52 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

