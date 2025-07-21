Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $354,000 in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,111,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,292,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,060.86. This represents a 44.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,330.58. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,320 shares of company stock worth $117,592,485. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.93.

CRWD stock opened at $482.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $474.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.76. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of -693.45 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

