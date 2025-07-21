Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 23,165 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,165 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,248. The trade was a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847,634. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

