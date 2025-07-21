Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $2.59 on Monday, reaching $96.51. The company had a trading volume of 611,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,933. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $155.18.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Teradyne by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

